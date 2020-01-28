Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 6,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.