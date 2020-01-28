Capital One Financial Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Capital One Financial reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of KEGX opened at $0.13 on Monday.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

