Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.33 and last traded at C$30.05, approximately 239,788 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,435,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.76.

WEED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.