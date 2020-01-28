Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.32

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.32 and traded as high as $145.65. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $145.62, with a volume of 135,579 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.32.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.