Canaccord Genuity Cuts FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 107

FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 107 ($1.41) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EQLS stock traded down GBX 9.75 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 54.75 ($0.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,472 shares. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million and a P/E ratio of 45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.98. FairFX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.95 ($1.74).
About FairFX Group
