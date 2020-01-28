Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. 2,786,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

