Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 925 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after purchasing an additional 339,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. 994,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

