Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,903 Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Separately, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:TOKE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.2424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

