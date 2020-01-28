Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,292.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 139,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,765. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

