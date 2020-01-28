Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of FPL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,165. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

