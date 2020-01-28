Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VTI traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.19. 71,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

