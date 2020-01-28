Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.01. 2,023,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.02. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

