Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 682 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 393,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,815. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

