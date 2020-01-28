Callaway Golf’s (ELY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.19.

ELY opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

