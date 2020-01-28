Bytom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $87.02 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, BigONE and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00666493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035873 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BigONE, OKEx, CoinEgg, FCoin, EXX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, CoinEx, Neraex, RightBTC, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, BitMart and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

