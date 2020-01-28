Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Sell”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $26.50 on Monday. Bunzl has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.