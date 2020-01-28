Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of CUE opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 over the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

