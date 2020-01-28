BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BT.A. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON:BT.A traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 174.54 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 13,231,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.79.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

