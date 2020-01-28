BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.00

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.00 and last traded at C$66.69, with a volume of 72919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 4.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

