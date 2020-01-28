Brokers Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.86). The company had revenue of C$27.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

