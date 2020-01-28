Brokerages Set Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Price Target at €15.86

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.86 ($18.44).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ETR:PSM traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.92 ($15.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.63 and its 200 day moving average is €12.97. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €16.99 ($19.75). The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

