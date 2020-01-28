Brokerages Set KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $171.91

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.91.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 474,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its position in shares of KLA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

