Brokerages Set Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $98.09

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.09.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $89.29 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 156,191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 165,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.