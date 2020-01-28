Brokerages Set Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Target Price at GBX 344

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 344 ($4.53).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

LON:DRX traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.71). 592,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

