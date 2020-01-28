Brokerages Set DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $34.55

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. 3,625,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.33. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,075,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in DISH Network by 52.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 71.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in DISH Network by 48.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.