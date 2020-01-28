Brokerages Set Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $25.50

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 178,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

