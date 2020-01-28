Brokerages Set Capita PLC (LON:CPI) PT at GBX 180

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.37).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPI. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Capita to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of CPI stock traded down GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 154.25 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 4,536,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

