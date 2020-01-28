Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SRC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

