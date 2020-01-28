Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after purchasing an additional 477,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE H traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $84.47. 358,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

