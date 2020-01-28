Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.42. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.86) to ($9.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 274,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,284,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after buying an additional 720,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,123,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

