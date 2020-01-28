Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $882.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report sales of $882.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.68 million and the lowest is $876.06 million. Brinker International reported sales of $790.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of EAT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.26. 1,967,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $25,065,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

