Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 46,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

