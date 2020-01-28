Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 419,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,847. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,290,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

