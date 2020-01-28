Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.23). Atlantica Yield reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantica Yield.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

AY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 390,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,127. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.