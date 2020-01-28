Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

BR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.12. 689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,819. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

