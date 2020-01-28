Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.