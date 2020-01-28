Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.16. 7,727,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

