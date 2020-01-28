BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,120 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

