Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get BRF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.68. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.