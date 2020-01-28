BoostCoin (BOST) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $19,347.00 and $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003648 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00026587 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.