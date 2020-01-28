Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $315.44. 1,190,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

