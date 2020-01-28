Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Dolphin Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

