Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BLBD traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,611. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $530.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The business had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $2,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $301,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

