Blocktix Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $570.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $152,074.00 and approximately $570.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

