Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) Declares €0.03 Dividend

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1,588.34 and a current ratio of 1,588.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.81.
About Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing
