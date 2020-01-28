bitUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007544 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.81 million and $2.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,654,340 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

