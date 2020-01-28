BitMax Token Market Capitalization Hits $42.13 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.