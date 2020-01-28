Bitcoin Planet Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01259426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00049743 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00204032 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001877 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

