Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $203.34 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $11.61 or 0.00127044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader and YoBit. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $203.34 million and approximately $60.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00615970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00119808 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003216 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitFlip, Indodax, BitMarket, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Exrates, Korbit, Zebpay, Braziliex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bitlish, Graviex, Negocie Coins, BitBay, OKEx, HitBTC, YoBit, Huobi, Bit-Z, C2CX, Coinone, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Ovis, TDAX, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bitsane, Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit, Kucoin, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, Koineks, Vebitcoin, QuadrigaCX and DSX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.