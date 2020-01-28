Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $366.37 or 0.04105474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bitsane, BitMarket and Kraken. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $4.05 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,916.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00712673 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,246,525 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Gate.io, Crex24, Mercatox, Upbit, Mercado Bitcoin, OTCBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bitso, Trade Satoshi, BigONE, RightBTC, YoBit, Gatecoin, CPDAX, Bitbns, Koinim, Bittrex, Exrates, DragonEX, GOPAX, Coinroom, Indodax, WazirX, Negocie Coins, Koineks, Binance, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, Coinhub, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Bitsane, BitMarket, Cryptomate, Poloniex, FCoin, Kraken, CoinExchange, BitForex, Kuna, Liquid, CEX.IO, MBAex, BiteBTC, CoinBene, SouthXchange, Korbit, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitstamp, Iquant, Koinex, Buda, Coindeal, Coinbase Pro, Independent Reserve, C2CX, Bibox, TOPBTC, COSS, UEX, QBTC, ACX, Cryptohub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bitbank, Bit2C, Exmo, BTC Markets, cfinex, Coinone, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, BitBay, DSX, CoinEx, bitFlyer, Cobinhood, QuadrigaCX, OKCoin International, Graviex, Huobi, Coinsquare, OKEx, Braziliex, CoinFalcon, IDCM, BTCC, Tidex, Bisq, Zaif, HBUS, Trade By Trade, EXX, Coinfloor, Vebitcoin, Allcoin, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, ABCC, xBTCe, Fatbtc, Coinbe, Bitinka, BTC Trade UA, Ovis, ChaoEX and BX Thailand. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

